'The Witcher' S04 teaser: Liam Hemsworth's debut season arrives in October Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

The Witcher is back on October 30, 2025, with a big change—Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt after Henry Cavill's exit.

The new season picks up right where things left off: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are each heading out on their own paths, facing fresh challenges and transformations.