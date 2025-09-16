Next Article
'The Witcher' S04 teaser: Liam Hemsworth's debut season arrives in October
Entertainment
The Witcher is back on October 30, 2025, with a big change—Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt after Henry Cavill's exit.
The new season picks up right where things left off: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are each heading out on their own paths, facing fresh challenges and transformations.
Plot, cast, and streaming details of 'The Witcher' S04
Alongside Hemsworth, Freya Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) return.
This time, Geralt is searching for Ciri in a world turned upside down; Yennefer is trying to build a magical community; and Ciri finds herself teaming up with outlaws.
With the show's solid 7.9/10 IMDb rating, Season 4 promises more action and adventure—just don't forget you'll need a Netflix subscription to watch!