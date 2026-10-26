'Thella Kaagitham' Roshan, Nakshatra on ETV Win October 29 2026
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? The Telugu romantic drama Thella Kaagitham, starring Harsh Roshan and Nakshatra, starts streaming on ETV Win from October 29, 2026.
Directed by Ramesh Bandreddi with music by Vijai Bulganin, the film first hit cinemas earlier this month.
'Thella Kaagitham' mixed reviews, 8.5cr collection
The story follows two school teens whose romance takes a sharp turn after one major mistake. It's all about young love and the fallout of tough choices.
While critics were mixed, the film pulled in a solid ₹8.5 crore at the box office. Nakshatra's debut was praised for her performance, and Roshan also got plenty of praise.
Plus, Bulganin's song "Chilaka" really caught on before release and helped build up the hype.