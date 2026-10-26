'Thella Kaagitham' Roshan, Nakshatra on ETV Win October 29 2026

The story follows two school teens whose romance takes a sharp turn after one major mistake. It's all about young love and the fallout of tough choices.

While critics were mixed, the film pulled in a solid ₹8.5 crore at the box office. Nakshatra's debut was praised for her performance, and Roshan also got plenty of praise.

Plus, Bulganin's song "Chilaka" really caught on before release and helped build up the hype.