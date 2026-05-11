Anjali Sivaraman finalized as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's 'AMRI'

The casting process was not easy. Nair and casting director Dilip Shankar reportedly auditioned over 100 actors from Mumbai, London, and New York. The auditions included both established stars and newcomers. While Triptii Dimri , Janhvi Kapoor , Ananya Panday , Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tanya Maniktala were all contenders for the role, Nair ultimately chose Sivaraman for her "raw intensity and striking resemblance" to Sher-Gil.

Career milestone

More on 'AMRI'

Sivaraman, who is known for her recent work in the Netflix series Class and the film Cobalt Blue, will be starring alongside Jim Sarbh and British actor Emily Mortimer in AMRI. The film is an international production currently being shot in Budapest before moving to various locations across India. It will depict Sher-Gil's life from 1915 to 1941, focusing on her transition from studying art in Paris to her revolutionary work in India.