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Home / News / Entertainment News / Anjali Sivaraman finalized as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's 'AMRI'
Anjali Sivaraman finalized as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's 'AMRI'
Anjali Sivaraman to headline Mira Nair's 'AMRI'

Anjali Sivaraman finalized as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's 'AMRI'

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 11, 2026
10:59 am
What's the story

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair has finally found her Amrita Sher-Gil for the upcoming biopic, AMRI. After an extensive global casting process, actor Anjali Sivaraman (Bad Girl) has been selected to play the iconic painter, per Variety India. Nair has described Sher-Gil as a woman who lived on her own terms and compared her influence to that of Frida Kahlo.

Casting process

Over 100 actors auditioned for the role

The casting process was not easy. Nair and casting director Dilip Shankar reportedly auditioned over 100 actors from Mumbai, London, and New York. The auditions included both established stars and newcomers. While Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tanya Maniktala were all contenders for the role, Nair ultimately chose Sivaraman for her "raw intensity and striking resemblance" to Sher-Gil.

Career milestone

More on 'AMRI'

Sivaraman, who is known for her recent work in the Netflix series Class and the film Cobalt Blue, will be starring alongside Jim Sarbh and British actor Emily Mortimer in AMRI. The film is an international production currently being shot in Budapest before moving to various locations across India. It will depict Sher-Gil's life from 1915 to 1941, focusing on her transition from studying art in Paris to her revolutionary work in India.

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