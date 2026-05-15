Thomas and Joseph's 'Athiradi' collects 10.54cr worldwide by Day 1
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph's new film, Athiradi, kicked off with a bang, pulling in a worldwide gross total of ₹10.54 crore by Day 1.
The movie saw a dramatic jump from just ₹52 lakh in Day 0 collection to ₹5.55 crore on Day one, showing fans really turned up for the main event.
'Athiradi' Kerala leads with 5.5cr
Kerala led the charge with ₹5.5 crore, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added smaller but solid numbers.
Overseas fans chipped in ₹3.5 crore, making this a true pan-Indian (and global) hit.
Plus, theater occupancy shot up throughout the day, from 25% in the morning to over 60% by night, proving word of mouth is strong for Athiradi right now.