Thomas and Joseph's 'Athiradi' collects 10.54cr worldwide by Day 1

'Athiradi' Kerala leads with 5.5cr

Kerala led the charge with ₹5.5 crore, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added smaller but solid numbers.

Overseas fans chipped in ₹3.5 crore, making this a true pan-Indian (and global) hit.

Plus, theater occupancy shot up throughout the day, from 25% in the morning to over 60% by night, proving word of mouth is strong for Athiradi right now.