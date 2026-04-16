Thomas's 'Pallichattambi' earns ₹8.2cr opening during Vishu despite ₹45cr budget

'Pallichattambi' ₹2.37cr India ₹1.7cr overseas

Screened in 1,260 shows across India, Pallichattambi saw about 42% afternoon occupancy and made ₹2.37 crore in India and ₹1.7 crore overseas on its first day.

Critics had mixed feelings: while the music and action sequences got some love (especially the marine battle scene), some felt the climax didn't quite land.