Thomas's 'Pallichattambi' earns ₹8.2cr opening during Vishu despite ₹45cr budget
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas's new film Pallichattambi, a period action drama set in the 1950s, opened during Vishu but got off to a slow start, earning ₹8.2 crore worldwide on day one.
The story follows a local hero who stands up for a migrant community, but despite the film's big ₹45 crore budget, its opening numbers were pretty modest.
'Pallichattambi' ₹2.37cr India ₹1.7cr overseas
Screened in 1,260 shows across India, Pallichattambi saw about 42% afternoon occupancy and made ₹2.37 crore in India and ₹1.7 crore overseas on its first day.
Critics had mixed feelings: while the music and action sequences got some love (especially the marine battle scene), some felt the climax didn't quite land.