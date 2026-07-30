Aamir Khan threat calls traced to Sweden, Canada

The threatening voice note was sent by a person identifying himself as Arzoo Bishnoi, a member of Bishnoi's gang.

The message accuses Khan of promoting "love jihad" through his marriages to Hindu women.

Notably, the 61-year-old actor recently got married for the third time on July 5 to Gauri Spratt.

The recording warns that such acts will not be tolerated and issues a direct threat: "Jald hi inki saanse daba di jayengi (Soon, his breath will be stifled)."