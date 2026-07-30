Aamir Khan threat calls traced to Sweden, Canada
What's the story
The recent threatening calls and an audio message directed at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan have been traced to IP addresses in Sweden and Canada, reported Hindustan Times. The threats were made using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, revealed Mumbai Police. The messages were sent in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Authorities are currently seeking more information from the countries and platforms involved.
Threat details
Voice note accused Khan of promoting 'love jihad'
The threatening voice note was sent by a person identifying himself as Arzoo Bishnoi, a member of Bishnoi's gang.
The message accuses Khan of promoting "love jihad" through his marriages to Hindu women.
Notably, the 61-year-old actor recently got married for the third time on July 5 to Gauri Spratt.
The recording warns that such acts will not be tolerated and issues a direct threat: "Jald hi inki saanse daba di jayengi (Soon, his breath will be stifled)."
Investigation progress
Voice clip likely reached India through encrypted messaging
A senior police officer revealed that the voice clip likely reached India through the encrypted messaging platform Signal before being shared with journalists and on social media.
Although Khan has yet to file a formal complaint, authorities have increased security outside his residence in Pali Hill, Bandra.
The actor had recently returned to India after a trip abroad.
Ongoing threats
Gang's threats extend to other Bollywood actors
The recent threats to Khan are part of a larger pattern of intimidation by Bishnoi's gang against several high-profile figures in the Hindi film industry.
The gang has had a long-standing feud with actor Salman Khan, stemming from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.
This rivalry escalated into the 2024 shooting at Khan's Mumbai residence and ongoing death threats.
Recent incidents
Bishnoi gang's links to Rohit Shetty shooting
Earlier this year, the Bishnoi gang was involved in a shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's nine-story house in Juhu, Mumbai.
At least five bullets were fired at the first floor of the building, one of which hit the glass of an internal gym.
While 15 people have been arrested for their involvement in this case, Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo are still wanted suspects.
They claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.
Marriage
Khan spoke about his 3rd marriage recently
Meanwhile, Khan spoke to Rediff earlier this month about the inclusive nature of his family.
He said, "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu."
"Neither Gauri, Kiran [Rao], nor Reena [Dutta] converted their religion, as we had civil marriages."
"Gauri is not even Hindu; she is Christian and not even a practicing Christian at that."