After Salman, Lawrence Bishnoi gang targets Aamir Khan?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has reportedly received a threatening audio message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message, which was sent via a VPN, accuses him of promoting "love jihad" and warns that they will "teach Aamir Khan a lesson." This is not the first time such threats have been issued to celebrities; actors Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma have also received similar warnings in the past.
Threat details
Sender accuses Khan of promoting 'love jihad'
In the audio message, per Times Now, the sender identifies himself as Arzu Bishnoi and accuses Khan of promoting "love jihad," which he claims is against Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.
The message also threatens to "teach Aamir Khan a lesson."
A Facebook post allegedly from Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi has also surfaced on social media, echoing similar threats.
Ongoing probe
No FIR registered yet
Despite the serious nature of the threat, no FIR has been registered yet. However, police are tracing the sender of the message.
The initial IP address was traced to Sweden but is being concealed as the sender allegedly used a VPN and Tor Browser to hide their identity from authorities.
Personal life
Khan's personal life in the spotlight
Khan's personal life has been under public scrutiny recently. He married Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his residence on July 5.
While the actor has not responded to these threats, he previously addressed the "love jihad" accusations.
He had clarified that his previous wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, never changed their religion after marriage, and his current wife, Spratt, was not even Hindu.