Three arrested in Argentina, Chile linked to Kelce, Mahomes burglaries
Entertainment
Three suspects linked to a series of high-profile burglaries, including break-ins at the homes of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, were caught in Argentina and on Saturday.
The group targeted athletes between 2024 and 2025, allegedly making off with jewelry, luxury watches, and sports memorabilia.
US seeks extradition after arrests
The arrests followed the capture of two suspects in Argentina, which then led to the third arrest in Chile.
Authorities say organized theft groups have used Wi-Fi jammers and slipped past alarms by exploiting social media details.
US officials now want them extradited to face charges.