Three publishers made AI blurbs and artwork without authors knowing
Entertainment
A new report says three big publishers have been using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to make PR material and cover blurbs, and image generators to create artwork, without letting authors know.
This is happening at the same time these publishers are in a legal fight with Meta over copyright.
Publishing revenues jumped 16.1% reading declines
Even with all the debate around AI, publishing revenues jumped 16.1% since 2021.
But here's the catch: literacy rates are dropping fast: students just hit their lowest reading scores in 25 years.
Plus, fewer people read for fun now, and nearly half of American men didn't pick up a single book last year.