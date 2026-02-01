#Throwback: When 'Haseena Parkar's director was trolled for casting Shraddha
Director Apoorva Lakhia in 2017 shared how he got a lot of flak for casting Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar.
He told Rediff, "When I cast her, everyone abused me! When the first look came out, everyone said genius!"—showing how quickly opinions can flip.
But 1st, know about the film
Released in 2017, Haseena Parkar is a crime drama tracing the real-life journey of Dawood Ibrahim's sister from a young bride to Nagpada's feared "godmother."
Shraddha played Haseena from a young bride to an older woman, while Siddhant Kapoor took on the role of Dawood.
Lakhia on why he chose Shraddha
Lakhia spent almost three years researching and even worked closely with Haseena's family for authenticity.
He picked Shraddha because she could convincingly play both teenage and elderly versions of Haseena—no need for two actors.