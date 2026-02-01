#Throwback: When 'Haseena Parkar's director was trolled for casting Shraddha Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Director Apoorva Lakhia in 2017 shared how he got a lot of flak for casting Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar.

He told Rediff, "When I cast her, everyone abused me! When the first look came out, everyone said genius!"—showing how quickly opinions can flip.