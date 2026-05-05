'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' Season Two hits JioHotstar June 12
Entertainment
Season two of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is coming to JioHotstar on June 12, 2026.
The new season continues the journey of Kuldeep Kumar and Shanvika Chauhan as they navigate love, betrayal, revenge, and ambition in their small town.
Season one scored a 6.5 on IMDb, so fans can expect more drama and emotional twists.
Thakur Basu return, Dave joins cast
Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu return as Kuldeep and Shanvika, while Aniruddh Dave joins as Dushyant Singh to stir things up even more.
Shradhha Pasi Jairath is back directing and producing, promising to dive deeper into the show's emotional layers this season.