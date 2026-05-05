'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' Season Two hits JioHotstar June 12 Entertainment May 05, 2026

Season two of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is coming to JioHotstar on June 12, 2026.

The new season continues the journey of Kuldeep Kumar and Shanvika Chauhan as they navigate love, betrayal, revenge, and ambition in their small town.

Season one scored a 6.5 on IMDb, so fans can expect more drama and emotional twists.