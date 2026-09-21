'Thummak Thummak' song out: Sidharth-Tamannaah lead vibrant dance number 

Thummak Thummak stands out for its ability to expand the visual and musical palette of The Vvaan.

It indicates to the audience that the film might be rooted in Indian folklore, but there's something for everyone to enjoy. Also, the track has the potential to be a hit during the upcoming festive season.

Malhotra and Bhatia can be seen embracing the high-energy mood of the track, with their chemistry taking center stage.