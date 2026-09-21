'Thummak Thummak' song out: Sidharth-Tamannaah lead vibrant dance number
What's the story
The makers of The Vvaan have released the song Thummak Thummak, which features lead stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The upbeat track offers a vibrant and celebratory glimpse into the folklore fantasy world of the film. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Dev Negi and Akasa Singh, the song adds a colorful twist to the movie's musical album.
Song details
Makers introduce more celebratory side of film's world
The song marks a departure from the film's earlier promotional material, which focused on mystery, folklore, superstition, and supernatural forces. With Thummak Thummak, the makers introduce a more commercial, massy side of the world created for The Vvaan.
The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Bagchi. Bosco Martis has choreographed the track, while additional programming has been done by Ankush, and additional percussion has been contributed by Krishna Kishor.
Song impact
Song expands visual and musical palette of 'The Vvaan'
Thummak Thummak stands out for its ability to expand the visual and musical palette of The Vvaan.
It indicates to the audience that the film might be rooted in Indian folklore, but there's something for everyone to enjoy. Also, the track has the potential to be a hit during the upcoming festive season.
Malhotra and Bhatia can be seen embracing the high-energy mood of the track, with their chemistry taking center stage.
Film release
Everything to know about 'The Vvaan'
The Vvaan is a collaboration between TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, filmmaker Deepak Mishra, and Ektaa Kapoor.
It will be released in theaters on Friday, September 25.
The Legend of Vvaan comic book has also started exploring the larger universe and folklore that forms the foundation of the story.