Thurston from 'The Bachelorette' shares stage 4 double mastectomy update
Entertainment
Katie Thurston, best known from The Bachelorette, just shared an honest update after her double mastectomy for stage four breast cancer.
She described the first 24 hours post-surgery as a "blur," and explained that while her nerve-preserving procedure wasn't covered by insurance, it was crucial for her quality of life.
Thurston details recovery with Arcuri support
Katie's been open about the ups and downs on her Boobie Broadcast channel, talking about everything from short walks and getting my proteins to hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Her husband Jeff Arcuri has been by her side throughout.
Even with all the challenges, she says there's a "Long road ahead but only getting better each day," and she's staying hopeful about making a full recovery.