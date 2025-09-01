TIFF 2025 to spotlight 'Sholay,' Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri'

Other Indian titles premiering at TIFF

Alongside the classics, three new Indian films will make their world debut: "Bayaan" (a detective drama starring Huma Qureshi), "Vimukt" (about rural struggles), and Anurag Kashyap's "Bandar," which explores love and responsibility in the #MeToo era.

Plus, Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's series "Gandhi," spotlighting Mahatma Gandhi's early years, will premiere in TIFF's Primetime section.

The festival runs through September 14.