TIFF 2025 to spotlight 'Sholay,' Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri'
TIFF 2025 (starting September 4) is going big on Indian films this year, with restored classics like "Sholay" (1975) and Satyajit Ray's "Aranyer Din Ratri" (1970) hitting the screen.
The festival's programming head, Robyn Citizen, says this reflects TIFF's focus on connecting with Toronto's Indian community.
Other Indian titles premiering at TIFF
Alongside the classics, three new Indian films will make their world debut: "Bayaan" (a detective drama starring Huma Qureshi), "Vimukt" (about rural struggles), and Anurag Kashyap's "Bandar," which explores love and responsibility in the #MeToo era.
Plus, Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's series "Gandhi," spotlighting Mahatma Gandhi's early years, will premiere in TIFF's Primetime section.
The festival runs through September 14.