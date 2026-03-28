Tiger Shroff-Murad Khetani's action film to begin in April

Despite the delays, pre-production for the yet-untitled film is now complete. All action blocks have been finalized and international stunt teams are locked in. The source added, "The team wanted to ensure everything was locked, especially the action design, before rolling." The film will be shot across Mumbai , particularly in sets built in Goregaon and Malad.

Dual projects

Shroff is also working on 'Lag Jaa Gale'

Shroff will be juggling this project with Lag Jaa Gale, a romantic drama he has been shooting with actors Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor is known for his action films like War and Baaghi, and this new project promises to be another addition to his impressive portfolio. Meanwhile, Ravi, the director of this upcoming venture, previously directed the Kannada hit Avane Srimannarayana (2019).