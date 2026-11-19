Tiger Shroff lends voice to 'Tenu Leke Jaana'; watch video
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has lent his voice to the track Tenu Leke Jaana, which also features him in the music video with Ketika Sharma. Speaking about the song, Shroff said in a statement that music and dance have always been integral to his performances. "Music and dance have always been a big part of how I perform, so getting to do both on Tenu Leke Jaana felt natural," he said.
Performer admiration
Shroff hopes people dance to the song
Shroff also expressed his admiration for performers who can seamlessly blend "music and movement."
"I really enjoyed working on the track and shooting the video with Ketika," he said. He added that he hopes people "enjoy the song, dance to it, and make it a part of their celebrations."
The song is composed by The Rish (Rishabh Kant) and features vocals by Shroff, Shreya Jain, and RI Alia.
Music video
Music video features Shroff and Sharma
The music video for Tenu Leke Jaana, directed and shot by Manish Shunty, features Shroff and Sharma.
The vibrant frames and dynamic choreography highlight the Heropanti actor's famous athleticism.
The song is now streaming on all music platforms, with its music video available on the T-Series YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Shroff will next feature in Lag Jaa Gale, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.