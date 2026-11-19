Shroff also expressed his admiration for performers who can seamlessly blend "music and movement."

"I really enjoyed working on the track and shooting the video with Ketika," he said. He added that he hopes people "enjoy the song, dance to it, and make it a part of their celebrations."

The song is composed by The Rish (Rishabh Kant) and features vocals by Shroff, Shreya Jain, and RI Alia.