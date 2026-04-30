Tigmanshu says Irrfan would want him to make this biopic

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently revealed that he had initially planned a biopic on Mughal-E-Azam director K Asif with late actor Irrfan Khan . Speaking at a special screening of the documentary A Story That Refused to Die, Dhulia shared how he feels Khan is encouraging him to complete the project even after his demise. "I wanted to do this film with Irrfan and I know that Irrfan isn't stopping me and is rather saying, 'Make this film,'" he said.

Shared vision 'The film on which I've been working for...' Dhulia reminisced about his discussions with Khan in the late 1980s at Delhi's National School of Drama. He said, "The film on which I've been working for long time and it all started with my conversation with Irrfan, that we will work on this film someday." Dhulia directed Khan in his 2003 directorial debut Haasil, and later worked on Charas, Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.

Fond recollections 'We would often discuss one scene...' Dhulia remembered, "We would often discuss one scene, which was the spine of the film, and that would set the 'sur' of the film." "That's what I would do on every film that I did with him." Dhulia also spoke about other projects that didn't see the light of day, like Ghulami and The Killing of a Porn Filmmaker.

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Unfinished business 'After three days of shooting, the producer stopped the film...' Dhulia revealed, "For Ghulami, we had a huge set, and we had started shooting." "It was about my favourite period of history, 1857. We had got the weapons, costumes, actors from London, juniors, artists, horses, etc." "After three days of shooting, the producer stopped the film because of monetary reasons." "It was an expensive film, and two years of our hard work came to a halt."

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