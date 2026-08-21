Tijori says 'Get Set Go' lost shows to Hindi films
Entertainment
Deepak Tijori is pretty disappointed after his Gujarati action film < em>Get Set Go lost many of its shows in theaters just days after its August 7 release.
The movie had a solid run before the Independence Day weekend, but once Hindi films Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 hit screens, Tijori said, "Most of our shows simply vanished into thin air."
Tijori seeks screen allocation in Gujarat
Tijori is urging the Gujarat government to back local films and make sure they get fair screen time, kind of like how Marathi movies are protected in Maharashtra.
He emphasized all the hard work behind Get Set Go and said, "A Gujarati film deserves respect in the state of Gujarat at least," hoping local movies won't keep losing out to major Hindi releases.