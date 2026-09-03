Tim Curry's death: Cause revealed behind 'Rocky Horror' star's demise
What's the story
Tim Curry, the beloved British actor known for his roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Annie, passed away at 80 in August. Now, as per documents obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, he died due to coronary artery disease. The public health department's documents also cited a history of stroke and kidney cancer as significant conditions contributing to his death.
Investigation details
Stroke in 2012 brought him 'way too close to death'
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a death investigation report was completed following Curry's passing.
The actor had been in poor health for several years after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2012 while receiving a massage.
This medical emergency brought him "way too close to death," he revealed in a 2025 interview with The New York Times.
Health update
He couldn't walk after the stroke
Despite learning to speak again, Curry never regained mobility and used a wheelchair.
At a 50th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in September 2025, he revealed that he "still can't walk," which was "very limiting."
He added, "I won't be singing, and I won't be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."
Career highlights
A look at his illustrious career
Curry, who never married and had no children, began his career on stage in the West End.
He starred in the original London production of Hair in 1968.
He received three Tony nominations and two Laurence Olivier Award nominations for his work in theater on both sides of the Atlantic.
His film credits include roles in Clue, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Muppet Treasure Island.