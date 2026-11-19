TIME unveils 1st-ever TIME100 Next India list with Bhatt, Khan
TIME magazine just dropped its first-ever TIME100 Next India list, spotlighting emerging leaders shaping the country's future.
Bollywood's Alia Bhatt and Aryan Khan headline the group, and both appear on the cover.
The list also features filmmaker Theja Rio and Payal Kapadia, recognizing their influence across entertainment, business, science, sports, and advocacy.
TIME Mumbai gala, 'Angh' Toronto win
Theja Rio's film Angh recently won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, a proud moment for stories from the Northeast.
Other names on this year's list include Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jitendra Kumar, Pa Ranjith, Diljit Dosanjh, and Anirudh Ravichander.
To honor these trailblazers, TIME is hosting a gala in Mumbai on December 12 to celebrate India's diverse talent and creativity.