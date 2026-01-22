Timothée Chalamet just scored a record 3rd Oscar nod for 'Marty Supreme'

Chalamet on his Oscar journey

This isn't Timothee's first rodeo—he was also nominated for "Call Me By Your Name" (2018) and "A Complete Unknown" (2025).

After losing out last year to Adrien Brody, he told Vogue that awards shows mean "If there's five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don't think those four people are at the restaurant like, 'Damn, we didn't win?'"

On SiriusXM, he joked about tearing up his speech and called himself a "narcissistic arrogant prick"—clearly taking it all in stride.