Timothée Chalamet just scored a record 3rd Oscar nod for 'Marty Supreme'
Timothee Chalamet is making waves again—he's now the youngest actor to land three Best Actor Oscar nominations.
His latest nod comes for "Marty Supreme," a period sports comedy where he plays Marty Mauser, an underdog ping-pong player chasing his dreams from NYC to Japan.
The film, directed by Josh Safdie and released by A24, picked up eight other nominations too, including Best Picture.
What's 'Marty Supreme' about?
Chalamet's character, Marty, hustles hard in New York's Lower East Side, sacrificing plenty to compete at the world championships in Japan.
The cast features Odessa A'zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher and more—and critics loved it.
Chalamet on his Oscar journey
This isn't Timothee's first rodeo—he was also nominated for "Call Me By Your Name" (2018) and "A Complete Unknown" (2025).
After losing out last year to Adrien Brody, he told Vogue that awards shows mean "If there's five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don't think those four people are at the restaurant like, 'Damn, we didn't win?'"
On SiriusXM, he joked about tearing up his speech and called himself a "narcissistic arrogant prick"—clearly taking it all in stride.