'Tinder Swindler' reaches settlement with real Leviev family

Post-settlement statement

Hayut maintains his innocence

Following the settlement, Hayut maintained his innocence. He told Page Six, "If they had evidence like that, I would be sitting behind bars right now." "I'm not. I'm sitting in the most expensive hotel in Brazil." "The world likes to find this villain, this bad guy that everybody likes to hate. But I'm not this guy. Sorry to disappoint everyone." He added that the Netflix documentary on his life had brought him fame and business opportunities worldwide.