'Tinder Swindler' reaches settlement with real Leviev family
What's the story
Shimon Hayut, who was the focus of the popular Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler, has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the real Leviev diamond family. The family had sued Hayut in 2022 for using their name to deceive women and businesses, causing significant damage to their reputation and firms. The settlement was reached on Thursday without any admission of guilt from either party.
Settlement details
Hayut agrees not to present himself as an affiliate
As part of the settlement, Hayut has agreed not to present himself as a member or affiliate of the Leviev family or its companies, including LLD Diamonds USA, LLC. In return, the Levievs have dropped their remaining lawsuit against him. This agreement marks the end of Hayut's legal troubles after he served two and a half years in a Finnish prison for defrauding women and five months in an Israeli prison on four counts of fraud.
Post-settlement statement
Hayut maintains his innocence
Following the settlement, Hayut maintained his innocence. He told Page Six, "If they had evidence like that, I would be sitting behind bars right now." "I'm not. I'm sitting in the most expensive hotel in Brazil." "The world likes to find this villain, this bad guy that everybody likes to hate. But I'm not this guy. Sorry to disappoint everyone." He added that the Netflix documentary on his life had brought him fame and business opportunities worldwide.
Family's struggle
Leviev family tried to stop Hayut for years
The Leviev family, led by Chagit Leviev, had been trying to stop Hayut for years. In 2022, she told Page Six that they knew he was defrauding companies and other women who reached out. "We tried so hard to make him stop, fought him, and reported him to the police," she said. The case gained widespread attention after the release of the documentary The Tinder Swindler in 2022.