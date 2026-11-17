Tintori dies at 43 with New York medical examiner investigating
Ray Tintori, the creative mind behind the 2006 Sundance-winning short film Death to the Tinman, has passed away at 43.
Known for shaking up music videos and indie film, his death is currently being investigated by New York City's medical examiner.
Tintori Court 13 cofounder, Gardner partner
Tintori co-founded the influential film collective Court 13 and directed standout music videos for artists like MGMT, Arcade Fire, and The Killers.
He was recently in a relationship with SNL alum Heidi Gardner, who is surrounded by loved ones during this tough time.