Tirupati hosts 5-day Thyagaraja festival August 1 honoring late Krishnaswami
Entertainment
Get ready for five days of music and dance in Tirupati as the 81st Thyagaraja Music Festival begins August 1.
The opening will honor former trust chairman late M. Krishnaswami, with a portrait unveiling by TTD Executive Officer M. Ravichandra and a documentary screened by former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishna Murthy.
Raja Rao to receive Sapthagiri award
Srimushnam V. Raja Rao will receive the Sapthagiri Sangeetha Vidwanmani award this year.
Expect performances from big names like Nithyasree Mahadevan, Pantula Rama, Sunil Gargeyan, Anuvratha Narasimhan, plus Neyveli Radhakrishnan (double violin).
The festival celebrates classical music's rich legacy.