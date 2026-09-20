Tiwari and wife reportedly join 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'
Entertainment
Reality show fans, get ready: Bhojpuri actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surbhi are reportedly joining the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga.
This season promises a closer look at their relationship beyond the spotlight, as they take on relationship-based tasks together.
Tripathi-Dahiya Vaidya-Parmar Bijlani-Swami linked
The buzz doesn't stop there! Other popular couples like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, and Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami have been linked to the show.
With more familiar faces possibly joining, this season is shaping up to be an entertaining peek into celebrity relationships.