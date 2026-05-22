Tiwari calls directing 'Ramayana' intimidating challenging inspiring and rewarding
Entertainment
Director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about how taking on the Ramayana felt "Intimidating, challenging, inspiring — all at the same time."
Adapting it for film felt like both an honor and a big responsibility, but he says the journey has been rewarding.
Malhotra and DNEG brought Tiwari onboard
Tiwari credits producer Namit Malhotra and VFX studio DNEG for bringing him on board the project.
Malhotra praised Tiwari's calm style and clear vision.
The movie, Ramayana Part 1, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey. With the combined budget for both parts would exceed $500 million and scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, fans are excited to see this iconic tale reach new audiences.