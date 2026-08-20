Tiwari finds cockroach in Instamart Redbull, tags Maharashtra FDA Commissioner

Tiwari urged the authorities to step in, adding, "So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, abhi yaha par humare ghar pe cockroaches aa rahe hai. Aap kahan ho, please dhyaan dijiye."

Her post comes just as Commissioner Mundhe has been taking action against restaurants, canteens and other establishments over alleged violations of food safety rules.

On a lighter note, you can also catch Tiwari on The Traitors Season two streaming on Prime Video.