Tiwari finds cockroach in Instamart Redbull, tags Maharashtra FDA Commissioner
Actor Shweta Tiwari had a pretty unpleasant surprise when she found a cockroach in her Instamart grocery order, right alongside her Redbull.
She posted about it on Instagram, tagging Maharashtra's FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and saying, "Toh humne Instamart se Redbull mangaya aur us ke saath humare ghar me cockroach bhi aaya. Yeh dekhiye, cockroach poore ghar pe bhag raha hai. Yeh raha, chhota sa."
Tiwari urges authorities, Mundhe takes action
Tiwari urged the authorities to step in, adding, "So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, abhi yaha par humare ghar pe cockroaches aa rahe hai. Aap kahan ho, please dhyaan dijiye."
Her post comes just as Commissioner Mundhe has been taking action against restaurants, canteens and other establishments over alleged violations of food safety rules.
On a lighter note, you can also catch Tiwari on The Traitors Season two streaming on Prime Video.