Tiwari's 'Ramayana' among top 20 in 99th Academy Awards VFX
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just landed among the top 20 films in the visual effects race for the 99th Academy Awards.
It's now up there with Hollywood heavyweights like Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, which is a pretty cool moment for Indian cinema and fans of big-screen spectacle.
'Ramayana' faces Oscar shortlist December 15
On December 15, only 10 films will make it to the next Oscars shortlist.
If Ramayana advances, its VFX team will present their work to Academy members, who'll then vote on final nominees.
The full nominations drop January 21, and the big Oscar night is set for March 14 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.