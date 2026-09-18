Tiwari's 'Ramayana' English version about 30 minutes shorter, Hindi intact
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is dropping in both Hindi and English.
The English version will be about 30 minutes shorter since it skips the song sequences, making it more streamlined for international viewers but still keeping the heart of the story.
'Ramayana' Nov5 internationally, Nov8 India Diwali
Ramayana hits international screens on November 5, 2026 (with early previews on November 4, 2026), going head-to-head with Godzilla Minus Zero and The Cat In The Hat.
Indian fans can catch the Hindi version on November 8 during Diwali festivities.
And if you're already excited for more, Part two is set to arrive by Diwali 2027.