Tiwari's 'Ramayana' hires Norris and Notary for global action visuals Entertainment May 30, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set for a big Diwali release in 2026 and 2027, and it's bringing some serious action power;

Hollywood stunt experts Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Terry Notary (Planet of the Apes) are on board to design the film's epic sequences.

The goal? To blend Indian mythology with next-level global action and visuals.