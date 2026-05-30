Tiwari's 'Ramayana' hires Norris and Notary for global action visuals
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set for a big Diwali release in 2026 and 2027, and it's bringing some serious action power;
Hollywood stunt experts Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Terry Notary (Planet of the Apes) are on board to design the film's epic sequences.
The goal? To blend Indian mythology with next-level global action and visuals.
'Ramayana' features cast IMAX release
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Backed by Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will hit IMAX screens worldwide, so expect a truly cinematic experience that aims to wow audiences everywhere.