Tiwari's 'Ramayana' may lose 33 minutes for China release
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, is getting a special edit for China.
The film's Chinese version, called Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince, might be 33 minutes shorter to fit local content rules.
China may alter 'Ramayana' devotional scenes
China's Film Industry Promotion Law restricts content that clashes with its religious policies or promotes superstition, so some devotional scenes might look different there.
Ramayana internationally on November 6, 2026, and in India on November 8, hoping to spark new excitement for Indian movies in China, especially after hits like Dangal and Secret Superstar.