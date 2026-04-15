Tiwari's 'Ramayana' part 1 keeps Yash's Ravana, Kapoor's Ram apart
Big news for Ramayana fans: the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's epic won't have Yash's Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram meeting on screen. Instead, each character gets their own story arc.
Even though they don't share scenes, Yash has spoken about the mutual respect he has for Ranbir Kapoor, pretty important when you're working on something this ambitious.
'Ramayana' 4000 cr budget, Diwali release
Yash shared that he's diving deep into Ravana's mindset to bring something new to the role. Producer Namit Malhotra praised his thoughtful approach.
With a huge ₹4,000 crore budget and stars like Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana is aiming to blend classic storytelling with cutting-edge tech.
Part one drops this Diwali, with Part two set for Diwali 2027—so mark your calendars!