Tiwari's 'Ramayana' part 1 keeps Yash's Ravana, Kapoor's Ram apart Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Big news for Ramayana fans: the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's epic won't have Yash's Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram meeting on screen. Instead, each character gets their own story arc.

Even though they don't share scenes, Yash has spoken about the mutual respect he has for Ranbir Kapoor, pretty important when you're working on something this ambitious.