Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' submitted for 99th Academy Awards

Released just last week, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The movie has already pulled in approximately ₹673.90 crore worldwide as of Day 6, a huge box office win that shows how Indian films are making bigger waves globally.

This Academy Awards push is another sign that Indian cinema is getting noticed far beyond home.