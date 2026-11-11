Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' submitted for 99th Academy Awards
Ramayana: Part 1 has officially entered the race for the 99th Academy Awards.
Even though Gondhal is India's official entry in the International Feature Film category, this film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been submitted for consideration by meeting the Academy's eligibility rules, like having screenings in US metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles County and New York City.
'Ramayana: Part 1' earns ₹673.90cr worldwide
Released just last week, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The movie has already pulled in approximately ₹673.90 crore worldwide as of Day 6, a huge box office win that shows how Indian films are making bigger waves globally.
This Academy Awards push is another sign that Indian cinema is getting noticed far beyond home.