Tiwari's 'Ramayana' starring Kapoor and Yash releases November 5

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2026, three days before Diwali.

The news dropped with a new poster featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita.

If you're excited, ticket bookings open October 20 during Dussehra.