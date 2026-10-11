Tiwari's 'Ramayana' starring Kapoor and Yash releases November 5
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2026, three days before Diwali.
The news dropped with a new poster featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita.
If you're excited, ticket bookings open October 20 during Dussehra.
Part 1 'Ramayana' gets global release
This is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki's epic, with Ravi Dubey playing Laxman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Rather than earlier reports of a staggered rollout, Part 1 will get a global release, so fans everywhere can watch together.
Part two arrives next year, ahead of Diwali, wrapping up the story in style.