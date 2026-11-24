Tiwari's 'Ramayana' starring Kapoor shortlisted at Critics Choice Awards
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast, was shortlisted for Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design at the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Final nominations will be announced on December 4, and winners will be revealed at the ceremony in Santa Monica on January 3.
'Ramayana' faces tough Critics Choice competition
Ramayana faces tough competition in visual effects from Dune: Part Three and Godzilla Minus Zero, and goes up against The Furious for stunt design.
Alongside Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi and Yash also star. The film's visuals come from the acclaimed DNEG studio.
Comedian Janelle James is set to host the event, with each technical category narrowing down to six final nominees in December.