Tiwari's 'Ramayana: The Introduction - Part One' trailer divides audiences
The trailer for Ramayana: The Introduction - Part One just dropped, and reactions are mixed.
While director Nitesh Tiwari brings Lord Rama's exile and showdown with Ravana to the big screen, viewers are buzzing about the casting, especially Yash's voice as Ravana, which hasn't won everyone over.
Casting director Chhabra seeks support
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra asked fans to experience the magic of the project and asked for support, but not everyone is convinced.
Sai Pallavi's take on Goddess Sita got some pushback, and Sunny Deol's absence as Hanuman in the trailer left people curious.
The star lineup includes Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.
Chhabra: 'Ramayana' 7 years, Diwali 2026/27
Chhabra shared that the project took seven years, a real passion project for him.
The film drops its first part on Diwali 2026, with part two following in Diwali 2027.