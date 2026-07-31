Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer debuts in theaters nationwide to cheers
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer dropped today, and fans are loving it. The four-minute clip was shown in theaters nationwide, getting loud cheers and applause.
Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Ram, with Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
'Ramayana' set for 2 part release
Kapoor's grand entry and Yash's intense Ravana moments got the biggest reactions. Fans also appreciated the upgraded visuals and CGI compared to previous teasers.
The film will release in two parts (first this Diwali 2026, second next year) and is coming in five languages with a star-studded cast including Ravie Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, and Arun Govil.