Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer debuts with Kapoor as Rama, Bhatt shares
Entertainment
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just landed, setting the hype for its big Diwali 2026 release.
Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Rama.
Alia Bhatt even cheered on Instagram, sharing the trailer with the caption "DIWALI 2026."
'Ramayana: Part One' opens November 8
Yash appears as a powerful Ravana, with Sai Pallavi, and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. The ensemble also includes Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Ramayana: Part One hits theaters worldwide November 8, 2026; Part Two is set for 2027.
Directed by Tiwari, it brings the legendary tale of Rama's quest to rescue Sita to a new generation.