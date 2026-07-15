Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer drops July 24 Yash praises DNEG VFX

Yash shared that they're still polishing the film: "It's still a work in progress... we're really aiming at a product which is top-notch."

Ramayana Part One arrives this Diwali (2026), with Part Two set for Diwali 2027.

The cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, making this project a big collaboration among some of Bollywood's biggest names.