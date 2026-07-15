Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer drops July 24 Yash praises DNEG VFX
Entertainment
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana drops July 24, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Ravana.
Yash talked up the film's visual effects in a Muse TV interview, saying the team, especially VFX studio DNEG and producer Namit, is pushing for a truly photorealistic look.
Yash calls 'Ramayana' work in progress
Yash shared that they're still polishing the film: "It's still a work in progress... we're really aiming at a product which is top-notch."
Ramayana Part One arrives this Diwali (2026), with Part Two set for Diwali 2027.
The cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, making this project a big collaboration among some of Bollywood's biggest names.