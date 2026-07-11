Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer drops worldwide July 24 starring Kapoor, Yash Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Get ready: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is dropping its much-awaited trailer worldwide on July 24.

The film aims to bring the epic's themes of dharma and bravery to a massive audience and is being called Indian cinema's biggest adaptation yet.

India gets an early look on July 18 before the trailer's big debut at San Diego Comic-Con.