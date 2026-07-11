Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer drops worldwide July 24 starring Kapoor, Yash
Get ready: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is dropping its much-awaited trailer worldwide on July 24.
The film aims to bring the epic's themes of dharma and bravery to a massive audience and is being called Indian cinema's biggest adaptation yet.
India gets an early look on July 18 before the trailer's big debut at San Diego Comic-Con.
'Ramayana' budget reportedly over 4,000cr
The trailer will be showcased at Comic-Con 2026 in Ballroom 20, with director Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and the leading men (Ranbir Kapoor and Yash) joining an exclusive panel for fans.
With a budget reportedly over ₹4,000 crore, Ramayana will arrive in two parts: Part I hits theaters this Diwali (2026), followed by Part II next Diwali (2027).
The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.