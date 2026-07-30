Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer spotlights Oberoi as Vidyutjihva drawing curiosity
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer is grabbing attention, especially for Vivek Oberoi's striking look as Vidyutjihva, Shurpanakha's husband.
Fans are curious, since his character hints at the movie exploring some lesser-known parts of the epic.
Oberoi waived fee for cancer charity
Oberoi chose not to take any payment for his role, instead asking producers to donate his fee to help children with cancer.
He said, "I just love what you're doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang."
The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.