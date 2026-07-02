'TMKOC' star Shailesh Lodha's daughter gets married; co-stars absent

Fan reactions

Fans ask about Dilip Joshi's absence

As soon as the videos from Swara's wedding went viral, fans expressed their excitement and joy at seeing Lodha's cheerful side. However, many also wondered why his "param mitra" Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and other TMKOC actors were not present at the event. One user wrote, "Where is Jethalal?" Another commented that "Dilip Joshi should have been there."