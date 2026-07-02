'TMKOC' star Shailesh Lodha's daughter gets married; co-stars absent
What's the story
Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), recently attended his daughter Swara's wedding at Taj Lands End Hotel, Bandra. The ceremony was a private affair with close family and friends. Videos from the event show Lodha joyfully participating in the celebrations. However, fans were quick to notice the absence of his former co-stars from TMKOC.
Fan reactions
Fans ask about Dilip Joshi's absence
As soon as the videos from Swara's wedding went viral, fans expressed their excitement and joy at seeing Lodha's cheerful side. However, many also wondered why his "param mitra" Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and other TMKOC actors were not present at the event. One user wrote, "Where is Jethalal?" Another commented that "Dilip Joshi should have been there."
Show exit
Lodha left 'TMKOC' in 2022
Lodha was a part of TMKOC for nearly 14 years before leaving the show in 2022. His departure had sparked discussions among fans, especially since he was one of the most beloved characters on the show. After his exit, actor Sachin Shroff took over his role as Taarak Mehta.
Departure details
Lodha alleged producer disrespected him
In a previous interview, Lodha had revealed that he left TMKOC due to an alleged disrespectful conversation with producer Asit Modi. He felt disrespected when questioned about his participation in another show. Meanwhile, Swara is not an actor and stays away from the limelight but is professionally involved in writing. She has also co-written a book titled 54 Reasons Why Parents Suck! with her mother, Dr. Swati Lodha.