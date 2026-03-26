Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' hits Netflix on April 15
What's the story
The upcoming dark comedy Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, will premiere on Netflix on April 15, the streaming giant announced on Thursday. This film is the first production venture of Rao and his wife-actor Patralekhaa under their banner Kampa Films. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, it also features Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, among others.
Film details
Patralekhaa: 'Toaster' finds humor in unexpected places
The film has been described as having "eccentric characters, madcap twists, and a premise that turns something ordinary into complete mayhem." Patralekhaa expressed her excitement about the project in a statement. She said, "Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humor in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life."
Career updates
Update on Rao-Malhotra's work fronts
In the announcement post, Rao described his character RK aka Ramakant as a miserly person, all the while trying to avoid saying a monologue. Before Toaster, Rao was last seen in the action film Maalik, which hit theaters in 2025. Meanwhile, Malhotra was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The release of Toaster will mark another significant addition to their filmography.