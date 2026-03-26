Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' hits Netflix on April 15

Film details

Patralekhaa: 'Toaster' finds humor in unexpected places

The film has been described as having "eccentric characters, madcap twists, and a premise that turns something ordinary into complete mayhem." Patralekhaa expressed her excitement about the project in a statement. She said, "Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humor in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life."