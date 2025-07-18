Next Article
Toby Jones receives honorary doctorate from Keele University
Toby Jones, the actor you might know from "The Detectorists" or "Mr Bates vs The Post Office," just received an honorary doctorate from Keele University for his standout work in drama.
The university called him "one of the UK's most versatile actors," which honestly feels spot on.
'The Hack,' 'Hijack,' and 'Othello' are on his radar
The ceremony wasn't just about awards—Jones also reunited with Neil Baldwin (aka "Nello"), whom he played in "Marvelous," adding some real warmth to the day.
At 58, Jones isn't slowing down: he's got new projects lined up with David Tennant in ITV's "The Hack," more of Apple TV's "Hijack," upcoming films like "The Actor" and "Flavia," and he'll hit the London stage in October for "Othello."