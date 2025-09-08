Next Article
'Tokyo Revengers' star Shimizu Hiroya dropped from drama after arrest
Shimizu Hiroya, known for his role in Tokyo Revengers, has been removed from the drama The 19th Medical Chart after being arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession.
Police found marijuana and related items during a raid at his Tokyo apartment, leading producers to edit him out of upcoming episodes.
His agency apologized; actor's actions caused significant backlash
Hiroya admitted he started using marijuana back when he lived in Los Angeles and that it became more frequent as his career took off.
His agency publicly apologized for the trouble caused by his actions.
The incident has sparked a massive debate online and has seriously damaged Hiroya's public image, with significant backlash over the matter.