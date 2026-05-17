British actor Tom Francis auditions to play next James Bond
What's the story
Tom Francis, a British actor known for his theater performances, has reportedly auditioned to play the next James Bond. The 26-year-old's name was revealed by an insider to Variety, who said he is among several actors vying for the iconic role in an ongoing casting process led by Nina Gold. Francis is best known for his role opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.
Casting contenders
Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner also in contention
Apart from Francis, several other actors are rumored to be in contention for the coveted role. These include Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Callum Turner. Elordi is known for his roles in Frankenstein and Euphoria, while Taylor-Johnson has appeared in Godzilla and won a Golden Globe for Nocturnal Animals. Turner recently starred in Eternity opposite Elizabeth Olsen and will next be seen with Monica Barbaro in One Night Only.
Rumored contenders
Cosmo Jarvis not auditioning for the role
Another actor whose name recently came up is Cosmo Jarvis, known for his work in Shogun. However, a spokesperson for Jarvis has confirmed that he is not auditioning for the role of the famed spy. "Cosmo is not in the mix for the role of James Bond and is not auditioning for it," they said.
Career highlights
Who is Francis?
Francis has a successful stage career, having won an Olivier Award for his performance in Sunset Boulevard. His rendition of the title song boosted his fame. However, he has limited experience on screen, with only a minor role in George Clooney's recent film Jay Kelly. He will next be seen in Peter Berg's World War II sports drama The Mosquito Bowl alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgard.