British actor Tom Francis auditions to play next James Bond

Tom Francis, a British actor known for his theater performances, has reportedly auditioned to play the next James Bond . The 26-year-old's name was revealed by an insider to Variety, who said he is among several actors vying for the iconic role in an ongoing casting process led by Nina Gold. Francis is best known for his role opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Casting contenders Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner also in contention Apart from Francis, several other actors are rumored to be in contention for the coveted role. These include Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Callum Turner. Elordi is known for his roles in Frankenstein and Euphoria, while Taylor-Johnson has appeared in Godzilla and won a Golden Globe for Nocturnal Animals. Turner recently starred in Eternity opposite Elizabeth Olsen and will next be seen with Monica Barbaro in One Night Only.

Rumored contenders Cosmo Jarvis not auditioning for the role Another actor whose name recently came up is Cosmo Jarvis, known for his work in Shogun. However, a spokesperson for Jarvis has confirmed that he is not auditioning for the role of the famed spy. "Cosmo is not in the mix for the role of James Bond and is not auditioning for it," they said.

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