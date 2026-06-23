'Scary thought': Tom Hanks says AI could recreate Woody's voice

Actor's insights

Hanks on AI's impact on the industry

In a 2023 appearance on The Adam Buxton Podcast, Hanks discussed how AI and deepfake technology could potentially extend an actor's career beyond their lifetime. He said, "Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology." "I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on." "That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one."