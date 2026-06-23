'Scary thought': Tom Hanks says AI could recreate Woody's voice
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has voiced Woody in the Toy Story franchise for over three decades. However, he recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he believes Disney could recreate the beloved character's voice using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This revelation comes as a response to questions about his potential return for a sixth installment of the franchise.
Actor's apprehension
'They could put together anything they would want': Hanks
Hanks acknowledged, "Every word we have ever recorded in time in Toy Story is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want." He added that this possibility is a "scary thought" for him and his longtime co-star Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear).
Actor's perspective
'If you're gonna do another 'Toy Story'...'
Hanks also shared his thoughts on the future of Toy Story in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, "If you're gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile. It better be great." "You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title." The actor emphasized that unless a new installment is "good, new, fresh," there would be no reason to make it at all.
Actor's insights
Hanks on AI's impact on the industry
In a 2023 appearance on The Adam Buxton Podcast, Hanks discussed how AI and deepfake technology could potentially extend an actor's career beyond their lifetime. He said, "Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology." "I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on." "That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one."
Franchise success
'Toy Story 5' sets franchise record with $312 million opening
Despite his concerns about AI, Hanks has returned as Woody in Toy Story 5. The film recently set a franchise record with a massive $312 million worldwide opening. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the movie brings the Toy Story universe into the technology age as it explores how Bonnie's parents purchase her a smart device called Lilypad to help her connect with other kids in a virtual playground.