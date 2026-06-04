Tom Holland gets candid about playing Spider-Man in his 30s

Tom Holland , the actor behind Marvel's Spider-Man , recently addressed his past statement about not playing the character after turning 30. In a recent interview with GQ for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cover story, the 30-year-old said he was surprised to see that quote resurfacing. "I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet," he said.

Future plans 'I could also have been trying to leverage Sony' Holland further said, "It's definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37." He added, "I could also have been trying to leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn't going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon." "So I don't know what it could have been. It could've been part of a strategy to create fear."

Career highlight 'Playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life' Despite the uncertainty, Holland said that playing Spider-Man has been joyful. He said, "I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life." "I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I'll do it for as long as they'll have me."

Advertisement