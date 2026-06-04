Tom Holland gets candid about playing Spider-Man in his 30s
What's the story
Tom Holland, the actor behind Marvel's Spider-Man, recently addressed his past statement about not playing the character after turning 30. In a recent interview with GQ for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cover story, the 30-year-old said he was surprised to see that quote resurfacing. "I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven't achieved that yet," he said.
Future plans
'I could also have been trying to leverage Sony'
Holland further said, "It's definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37." He added, "I could also have been trying to leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn't going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon." "So I don't know what it could have been. It could've been part of a strategy to create fear."
Career highlight
'Playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life'
Despite the uncertainty, Holland said that playing Spider-Man has been joyful. He said, "I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life." "I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I'll do it for as long as they'll have me."
Behind the scenes
Holland once asked Sony to postpone 'Spider-Man' filming
Holland has been deeply involved in his Spider-Man movies. He asked Sony Pictures to postpone Spider-Man: Brand New Day's filming so he could work on Nolan's The Odyssey. In 2019, he even called Disney CEO Bob Iger personally, crying over the phone while asking for a new deal to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iger later revealed that Holland's emotional plea made him realize how much fans wanted this deal.