Tom Holland could make over $100M from 'Spider-Man: BND'
What's the story
Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is reportedly set to earn more than $100 million from his latest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor's base salary for the role was at least $20 million, which is a significant increase from the reported $10 million he earned for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, his total earnings are expected to come from backend bonuses tied to the film's box office performance.
Earnings potential
Uncapped backend bonus for Holland
Holland's backend bonus is reportedly uncapped, meaning his earnings could continue to increase as Spider-Man: Brand New Day performs better at the worldwide box office.
A source told TheWrap he will make at least $100 million.
The film has already been a major success, crossing the $2 billion mark globally and becoming one of the biggest theatrical successes of 2026.
Salary progression
Salary for Holland as Spider-Man
Holland's salary for Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a major jump from his earlier earnings.
He reportedly earned $2,50,000 for his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016), which increased to around $5,00,000 for Spider-Man: Homecoming and $4 million for Spider-Man: Far From Home.
By the time of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland was reportedly earning $10 million.
Box office success
'Brand New Day' shatters box office records
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a whopping $932 million worldwide weekend, while its $360 million domestic debut became the biggest opening weekend ever in North America.
The film crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark in just six days and continued to post strong numbers during its second and third weekends.
By its third weekend, it had crossed $2 billion worldwide, making it the second-fastest film ever to enter the $2 billion club after Avengers: Endgame.
Record-breaking performance
Sony Pictures's highest-grossing film ever
The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also made it Sony Pictures's highest-grossing release ever. The film has reportedly earned around $785.8 million in North America and over $1.2 billion from international markets.
It surpassed the lifetime global collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was previously the studio's highest-grossing release.
The film continues to perform well at the box office as it enters its third week in theaters.