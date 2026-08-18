'Spider-Man: BND' sees huge drop; India total crosses ₹560cr

With the latest figures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now collected ₹469.05cr net in India, and its gross collection stands at ₹560.82cr.

The language-wise breakdown shows that the English version has contributed ₹1.1cr in live net collections from 1,553 shows, recording 17% occupancy.

The Hindi version has collected ₹0.8cr from 1,607 shows at 51% occupancy, while the Tamil version has contributed ₹0.09cr from 133 shows at 26% occupancy.