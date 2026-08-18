'Spider-Man: BND' sees huge drop; India total crosses ₹560cr
What's the story
The Hollywood superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has seen a massive drop in its box office collection in India on the third Monday, August 17. The Tom Holland-led movie earned ₹2cr net from 3,334 shows with an occupancy of 33.6%. This is a huge drop from August 16 when it collected ₹9.5cr net from 3,063 shows with an occupancy of 67.9%.
Box office performance
Film in numbers
With the latest figures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now collected ₹469.05cr net in India, and its gross collection stands at ₹560.82cr.
The language-wise breakdown shows that the English version has contributed ₹1.1cr in live net collections from 1,553 shows, recording 17% occupancy.
The Hindi version has collected ₹0.8cr from 1,607 shows at 51% occupancy, while the Tamil version has contributed ₹0.09cr from 133 shows at 26% occupancy.
Film details
All about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, it stars Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.